Iran has destroyed dozens of Reapers, exposing America's costly drone vulnerability

Forty-five Reapers lost represents roughly one-quarter of America's pre-war fleet

Washington is buying replacement Reapers as battlefield losses continue mounting

The United States has lost roughly a quarter of its entire MQ-9 Reaper drone fleet during its war with Iran, new reports have claimed.

The Washington Post notes approximately 45 of these unmanned aircraft were destroyed in the conflict - which represents about 25% of the fleet, which numbered approximately 185 units before fighting began.

The report comes as the US slowly realizes how Iran's air defense network became the central challenge facing the Reaper throughout sustained operations near its territory.

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Why Iran's defenses inflicted huge losses on the US

The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely operated aircraft built by General Atomics for surveillance and precision strike missions - it can remain airborne for approximately 24 hours and operate at altitudes reaching around 13,000 metres.

Its weapons include AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Mark 82 guided bombs, allowing one aircraft to conduct reconnaissance and strikes.

These drones fly at relatively low speeds and altitudes, leaving them exposed to ground-based interception systems.

Some aircraft were lost not in flight but while sitting on U.S. military bases during Iranian strikes.

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Intensive Reaper use over Iran and near the Strait of Hormuz drove much of the attrition.

Replacing these losses quickly has proven difficult, since building new Reapers requires considerable time and resources.

A single MQ-9 Reaper system can cost up to $30 million, pushing total losses past $1.3 billion.

The US military must also continue supplying drones for other ongoing operations happening elsewhere simultaneously.

Because of this strain, Washington has already resorted to purchasing remaining Reapers from General Atomics' existing stockpiles.

The MQ-9 Reaper serves reconnaissance and strike roles for several allied nations.

Current operators include Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, India, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, France, and Japan.

Wider pressure on America's weapons stockpiles

These drone losses form part of a broader pattern affecting U.S. ammunition and interceptor stockpiles during the conflict.

Iran has used the 358 air-defense missiles, which have an estimated cost of $20,000 to $90,000 per missile.

Even if Iran fired 100 of these missiles at one MQ-9 Reaper, the total expenditure would reach only $2 million to $9 million.

With each Reaper costing tens of millions of dollars, such an exchange would still leave Iran with a substantial financial advantage.

Washington appears to have underestimated how quickly prolonged confrontation with Iran could consume its air-defense interceptors.

The Pentagon declined to comment specifically on Reaper losses and consistently denies that its stockpiles are running low.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disputed recent reports claiming military commanders had flagged critically low interceptor stockpiles.

Regardless of that dispute, the Pentagon has pressed defense contractors to accelerate production of critical weapons systems.

Amid mounting losses, the United States has also begun searching for cheaper drones deployable in far larger numbers.

Such alternatives could reduce the financial and strategic cost of losing individual, expensive aircraft during future engagements.

Whether these cheaper alternatives can match the Reaper's endurance and weapons capacity remains an open, unresolved question.

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