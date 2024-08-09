1Password urges Mac users to patch now to avoid having their data stolen

1Password, one of the best password managers around right now, has urged Mac users to download a patch for their credential storage after a bug was discovered that allows attackers to crack open vaults.

1Password allows users to create password vaults within the app to separate their credentials between work and personal life for example.

But this vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-42219 with a CVSS of 7.0, could be exploited by attackers to steal entire vaults of passwords from macOS users running 1Password version 8.10.36.

Cracking the vault

The flaw was discovered by security teams from Robinhood, who decided to test the 1Password app for vulnerabilities. Specifically, the National Vulnerability Database describes the flaw as allowing “local attackers to exfiltrate vault items because XPC inter-process communication validation is insufficient.”

In an advisory , the company stated, “To exploit the issue, an attacker must run malicious software on a computer specifically targeting 1Password for Mac. An attacker is able to misuse missing macOS-specific inter-process validations to hijack or impersonate a trusted 1Password integration such as the 1Password browser extension or CLI.”

“This would permit the malicious software to exfiltrate vault items, as well as obtain derived values used to sign in to 1Password, specifically the account unlock key and “SRP-𝑥”.”

The only way to exploit this flaw, an attacker would have to trick the users into installing a custom made program on the target machine, but so far there is no evidence that this has been done in the wild.

1Password states that around 150,000 businesses rely on 1Password to store important credentials, but it is unclear how many of these use macOS devices. Windows users are not affected by this vulnerability.