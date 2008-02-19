Targus ExpressCard Dock review

A handy solution if you have a lot of peripherals for your laptop

Adding a docking station to your laptop is not a new idea, but this is the first ExpressCard solution we've seen. Using this card means you'll get a faster throughput, so peripherals will link to your laptop easier and faster, for better overall performance.

The card is a 34mm ExpressCard, so will fit into any size of slot. You won't find HDMI installed, as the main digital connection is DVI, but you'll also find support for VGA, Firewire and USB 2.0 for connections.

There is full support for 5.1 surround sound and there is even a S/PDIF port for linking speakers or recording equipment. If you have a home network, then you can even plug straight into the dock using Gigabit Ethernet.

This is a great way to add extra benefits to your laptop without having to have them physically built into your machine