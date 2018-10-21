TechLife exclusives

Get exclusive software with your copy of TechLife!

Xmas 2019 - Issue #97

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 18/11/2019 to 30/12/2019.

Abelssoft Converter4Video

Converting videos is now simpler than ever. Abelssoft proves with Converter4Video that anybody is capable of turning videos from one format into another—with a click of their mouse. The videos are simply dragged and dropped into Converter4Video window, and then the user can select their target format: MPEG, MP4, 3GP, MKV, AVI, DVD, MOV, or even Ultra-HD formats are supported.

Download link: Abelssoft Converter4Video

December 2019 - Issue #96

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 21/10/2019 to 2/12/2019.

Abelssoft EasyBackup

Every PC user knows how essential a backup is: before important data is lost due to carelessness, a hardware defect, or a virus attack, a backup should be made. Nevertheless, the unpleasant duty is often postponed until it is too late. No wonder, without prior technical knowledge you usually find yourself helplessly exposed to a mountain of questions: What should I back up? Where should I store the backup? How often should I make a backup? What is the perfect setting for a backup? EasyBackup is the perfect zero-click-solution for everyone! EasyBackup backs up the data all by itself, as soon as a previously defined USB stick or an external hard disk is connected to the computer, the medium is recognised and the backup will start.

Download link: Abelssoft EasyBackup

November 2019 - Issue #95

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 23/09/2019 to 10/11/2019.

Abelssoft Data2Pocket

With one click, Data2Pocket searches your entire PC for pictures, videos and audio files, then drags it all to your selected USB stick or, if necessary, to a larger USB disk.

You need no longer worry that you might forget an important photo or song: Data2Pocket finds them all in no time.

Never again will you have to spend hours searching your computer for your most personal files: Simply insert the stick, start the program and then put the stick into your trouser pocket.

Download link: Abelssoft Data2Pocket

October 2019 - Issue #94

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 26/08/2019 to 23/10/2019.

Abelssoft AntiRansomware

The past few years have seen a huge amount of reports about blackmail Trojans, also known as Ransomware. You can fall victim to this threat by opening an infected Word file, or even by simply surfing the Internet. Once infected, the blackmail Trojan does not delete your private data, but encrypts it and holds you to ransom. In collaboration with specialists, Abelssoft developed AntiRansomware: an effective protection against Ransomware. The guard monitors all background processes, and raises an alarm in case files on your PC are being encrypted.

Download link: Abelssoft AntiRansomware

September 2019 - Issue #93

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 29/07/2019 to 09/09/2019.

Abelssoft SyncManager

Not only practical, but also time-saving: Abelssoft SyncManager synchronizes data in the background between folders, hard drives or other established devices.

You can automatically copy your latest camera images to the desired archive, or perform an automatic weekly backup of your sensitive data to a connected external hard drive.

No matter what you choose, the SyncManager takes care of the job. Reliable and comfortable.

Download link: Abelssoft SyncManager

August 2019 - Issue #92

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 1/07/2019 to 12/08/2019.

Abelssoft Everdoc FileWing Shredder

Deleted files can be easily recovered with the proper tools. So it's a wise choice, in the case of sensitive data, to choose a method that permanently and irrevocably destroys the content. This can now be easily achieved with FileWing Shredder. FileWing Shredder is capable of safely and irreversibly destroying individual files or entire directories. To do this, the files are overwritten several times with random strings before being completely deleted—the original content will be destroyed beyond any hope of recovery.

Download link: Abellsoft FileWing Shredder

July 2019 - Issue #91

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 3/06/2019 to 15/07/2019.

Abelssoft Everdoc

Order is necessary. Everdoc manages important documents, images and PDF files, finding important content thanks to a full-text search. The new version of Everdoc scans documents and recognises their contents with an improved OCR Text Recognition technology. This tool automatically searches for documents and files that are distributed in different folders. Thanks to the cloud connection it is also possible to scan files that are in Dropbox, Google Drive Onedrive and in the cloud.

Download link: Abelssoft EverDoc

June 2019 - Issue #90

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 10/05/2019 to 27/06/2019.

Abelssoft WashAndGo

Where wood is chopped, splinters must fall. For this reason, it's important to sweep away those splinters from time to time. This also applies to your Windows computer. The newly developed WashAndGo searches for digital splinters, and removes useless data that has accumulated during your daily work. The new version gets the job done seven times faster than before.

The program searches specifically for temporary files, old protocol files, outdated backup copies in the recycle bin and many other files that are not needed anymore. If they are deleted, this will free a lot of memory space. Also, it can help improve general performance.

Download link: Abelssoft WashAndGo

May 2019 - Issue #89

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 08/04/2019 to 02/06/2019.

Abelssoft Undeleter

One hasty mouse click at the wrong time – and instantly you’ve lost important files.

But not if you have a recovery tool like Abelssoft Undeleter at hand.

Undeleter lists all recently deleted files which can be found in a specified drive, partition or folder.

The user can also set filters for the search, specifying which file format they’re after, or to search for a particular word in the file names.

Photos, documents, layout files, music or videos: thanks to the search filter you can stay clear of the vast, unorganized mass of deleted files.

Once the desired file is located, a mouse click is all it takes to restore what would otherwise be lost forever.

Download link: Abelssoft Undeleter (11MB)

April 2019 - Issue #88

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 11/03/2019 to 05/05/2019.

Abelssoft File Organizer

Downloads, new photos, current documents: For many users, these files first end up directly on the desktop. This is where the naked chaos soon breaks out. The new Abelssoft File Organizer ensures order – fully automatically.

File Organizer creates its own icon on the desktop: if the user drags a file onto this icon it will be processed automatically according to previously set rules.

Depending on the file type or certain letter sequences in the file name, the files can be moved to a certain folder and thus automatically sorted away.

Files can also be compressed, copied or deleted automatically.

Download link: Abelssoft File Organizer (3MB)

March 2019 - Issue #87

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 11/02/2019 to 31/03/2019.

Abelssoft ScreenVideo

With ScreenVideo, you can create videos of everything on your screen with just one click. You decide whether you want to record the whole screen or just a part of it.

To explain something to someone, a video is ideal. The practical moderator function uses picture-in-picture technology to integrate you directly into the corner of your screen video.

All you need is a webcam and off you go!

Download link: Abelssoft ScreenVideo (47MB)

February 2019 - Issue #86

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 14/01/2019 to 24/02/2019.

Easy Backup 2019

EasyBackup is the perfect zero-click solution for all your backup needs.

EasyBackup backs up the data all by itself, as soon as a previously defined USB stick or an external hard disk is connected to the computer. The medium is recognized and the backup will start. It is a fast backup tool that can be used by every person immediately and is ready for everyday use in seconds.

Download link: Easy Backup 2019 (4MB)

January 2019 - Issue #85

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 17/12/2018 to 03/02/2019.

Abelssoft AntiLogger

Abelssoft AntiLogger is especially developed to detect and neutralise spyware.

To harden your system against unwelcome Intruders in the future, the background guard provides a permanent protection.

Since not every suspicious application is a harmful spyware application, AntiLogger provides the option to treat each piece of flagged software individually.

This application has been optimised for Windows 10.

Download link: Abelssoft AntiLogger (4MB)

Christmas 2018 - Issue #84

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 19/11/2018 to 06/01/2019.

Abelssoft Find My Files

Find My Files impresses with high speed and accuracy, based on a specially developed search syntax for NTFS index technology.

New methods of data forensics are used, which are also used by ministries and investigative authorities.

The search program has a helpful Search-As-You-Type function, which provides you a suitable result in real time while entering the search term.

External hard disks can also be included in the search, and the result list can be sorted by important information with a single click.

Download link: Abelssoft Find My Files (5MB)

December 2018 - Issue #83

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 22/10/2018 to 09/12/2018.

Abelssoft FileFusion

FileFusion is an innovative tool that can clear up to 31% of disk space.

On each PC there are many files, such as images or system files, which are duplicated, but with the innovative FileFusion technology this can be reversed, through the three-stage process of deduplication.

FileFusion is a quiet background operation and users won't notice any difference in their daily computer usage, except when they check their hard drive space!

Download link: Abelssoft FileFusion (25MB)

November 2018 - Issue #82

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 24/09/2018 to 09/12/2018.

Abelssoft PC Fresh

PC Fresh optimises computers — and now, with its open-with-Manager, file associations too!

Windows does what it pleases — and that’s usually far too much. PC Fresh cuts the fat off, ending unnecessary Windows services, pruning startup programs, and resolving system slowdowns.

Additionally, the software finds lost application serial numbers hidden on the system and allows the user to customise various aspects of Windows.

PC Fresh also includes manager for easily assigning file associations, such as opening .txt files with WordPad.

Download link: Abelssoft PC Fresh (6MB)

October 2018 - Issue #81

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 27/08/2018 to 11/11/2018.

Abelssoft ScreenVideo

With Abelssoft ScreenVideo, you can create videos of everything on your screen with just one click.

Optically and technically the best screen recorder on the market, ScreenVideo allows you to choose which region of the screen to record.

Whether you're already a screencast pro or creating a video from your desktop for the first time, ScreenVideo gives you intuitive operation and just the right features for demanding shots.

Download link: Abelssoft ScreenVideo (45MB)

September 2018 - Issue #80

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 30/07/2018 to 14/10/2018.

Ashampoo Backup 2018

If you've ever sat in front of a black screen because your Windows refused to start, you know the value of backups.

But it's so easy to keep your data safe!

Backup entire disk partitions in just a few clicks and restore your files even in the event of a total system failure – that's what Ashampoo Backup 2018 is all about.

This application was specifically designed to do the heavy lifting for you, that means safety without the need for constant user interaction or system slowdown.

It's simple, it's fast and it's safe!

Download link: Ashampoo Backup 2018 (85MB)

Abelssoft Win10PrivacyFix

Foil Microsoft’s attempts to gather your personal info: Win10PrivacyFix blocks Microsoft’s data transfer server and disables the relevant services.

PrivacyFix also optimises Explorer and background services, helping to stop the persistent activation of the microphone or the regular transmission of keystrokes.

Take back security and control of your system: PrivacyFix helps you manage the balancing act between comfort and privacy.



Download link: Abelssoft Win10PrivacyFix (2MB)

August 2018 - Issue #79

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 02/07/2018 to 16/09/2018.

Abelssoft SyncManager

Not only practical, but also time-saving: Abelssoft SyncManager synchronises data in the background between any folder, different hard drives or other established devices.

You can automatically copy your latest camera images to the desired archive, or perform an automatic weekly backup of your sensitive data to a connected external hard drive, for instance.

No matter what you choose, SyncManager takes care of the job. Reliable and comfortable.

Download link: Abelssoft SyncManager (3MB)

Ashampoo Music Studio 2018

Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 is a tried and versatile application to edit and burn audio files. Audio disc ripping happens quickly and missing track information is filled in automatically based on an extensive online database.

Files can be burned or converted into different audio formats. The integrated audio editor enables users to modify or remove individual passages and allows them to split up tracks into individual parts. Organising music collections is another strength of the program.

Metadata can be modified, volumes altered and files renamed based on customisable naming schemes. Songs can be easily mixed with fading and audio tracks extracted from existing videos, say, to create ringtones.

Download link: Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 (45MB)