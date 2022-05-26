Windows 11 update will put a stop to confusion around Microsoft 365

Audio player loading…

Microsoft is testing an update for Windows 11 that should make it easier for people to view and manage their office software subscriptions.

Bundled with the latest early-access Windows 11 build is a new version of the “Your Microsoft account” page, where users can now view the status of their Microsoft 365 subscription.

The updated settings page contains information about the specific services available under the user’s current licence and provides a new way to purchase a subscription or alter an existing one.

Microsoft 365 on Windows 11

In a post (opens in new tab) to the Windows Insider blog, those in charge of the early-access program offered a few additional details about the changes.

“In October, we introduced subscription management in Settings > Accounts, which enabled you to view your Microsoft 365 subscriptions in Windows 11,” they wrote.

“With this build, we’re making it easier for you to view all supported Office perpetual products such as Office 2021 or Office 2019 associated with your account within Settings > Accounts.”

It’s a small update in the scheme of things, but should prove useful for business and personal users alike, making it easier to keep on top of the productivity software at their disposal.

The new-look “Your Microsoft account” page is only available to members of the Windows Insider program for now, but the update should trickle down to all Windows 11 users soon enough.

The latest preview build coincides with various Windows 11 upgrades revealed at Microsoft Build, which took place on Tuesday. Included among the announcements were the launch of a complete version of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), changes for Android apps in Windows 11 and third-party widgets .