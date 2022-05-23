There may soon officially be no escape from Windows 11 on your PC

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 is ready for “broad deployment”, meaning it should be rolled out to more devices across the world.

Revealed in an update to its Windows dashboard, the news comes as Windows 11 is seeing relatively slow adoption in comparison to previous iterations.

Its CPU requirements have proved difficult for many business computers and business laptops to meet, with the result that recent research found there are actually more PCs running Windows XP than systems which have adopted Windows 11.

What’s next for Windows 11?

Microsoft has decided not to go ahead with a planned Windows 11 update that would have sacrificed some existing taskbar functionality in favour of a cleaner look for those using tablet devices, as Microsoft does not offer a separate standalone operating system for tablets.

It hasn’t just been users that have struggled with Windows 11 system requirements

Claton Hendricks, a Program Manager at Microsoft, was recently caught running a CPU that is not officially supported by Windows 11; the Intel Core i7-7660U.

Windows 10 users can determine if their device is eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade by using Microsoft’s PC Health Check app or checking Windows 11 specs, features, and computer requirements.

Users will also need to be running Windows 10, version 2004 or later to make the jump, and have no safeguard holds applied to their device.

Microsoft advises users to use a Microsoft Account (MSA) to get the most out of their Windows 11 experience, and to watch its video on the Windows 11 Upgrade Experience.

Users intimidated by the prospect of making the big upgrade are in luck, Microsoft set to retain support for Windows 10 throughout 2025.