Netflix waves goodbye to Silverlight, embraces HTML5

Support for Microsoft Silverlight will end in 2021, but Netflix has announced that it is jumping ship early and climbing aboard a faster, more efficient HTML5-shaped vessel.

Netflix became available in HTML5 on Google's Chromebooks last month but the plan is to soon roll this out to everyone, according to a blog post from the streaming service itself.

However, Netflix can't make the leap just yet. It will firstly need a wider implementation of three HTML5 video extension, two of which have been used on the Chromebook so far. Once all this is done, it can begin rolling out the update, and making its service available on a wider range of browsers and devices.

