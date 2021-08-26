The worst part of video calls may finally have got a lot easier

Missing an important video conferencing meetings may no longer be quite the end of the world thanks to a new update from transcribing platform Otter.ai.

The company has launched an upgrade to its Otter Assistant tool which will transcribe Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex calls for you, leaving users free to engage with the meeting without worrying about taking notes.

The feature can even sync with your calendar and automatically join meetings if you're unable to attend, taking notes and packaging them up neatly for when you are free.

Otter Assistant was already able to join and transcribe Zoom calls, but the company says this expansion to other platforms will help more of the estimated 500 million daily users across the most popular video conferencing services.

Once enabled, the Otter Assistant will automatically begin transcribing the meeting using the company's AI-powered tools, as well as providing an audio recording of the call.

Users can highlight, add images, comments or questions, search by keywords or name, and review the transcript and audio during and after the meeting. Otter.ai will also allow companies to create custom vocabularies for internal names, jargon or acronyms, meaning your transcription should be totally accurate.

All notes can also be accessed through the Otter.ai web app, or the iOS and Android mobile applications.

“With more companies adapting to a hybrid work model where professionals work and take meetings in-office, at home, and on mobile, many are looking to Otter as a tool to improve team communication and collaboration,” says Sam Liang, co-founder & CEO of Otter.ai. “We’re excited to make using Otter even easier and more accessible no matter where or how people conduct and participate in meetings.”

The tool is only available for Otter Business Plan users for now, with subscription starting from $20 per user per month.