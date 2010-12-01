Avatar coming to Sky 3D on Xmas eve

Sky will screen James Cameron's Avatar in 3D on Christmas Eve, giving many people in the UK the first opportunity to watch the film in 3D outside of the cinemas.

For those people on Sky's top level package and with a 3D Ready television, one of the biggest films in history will now be a jewel in the crown of the Sky 3D Christmas line-up.

Avatar is a film that will be viewed as a pivotal moment in the history of 3D, handing a major boost to the technology in its current guise.

John Cassy, Sky 3D's Channel Director says: "Confirming Avatar in our Christmas line up for Sky 3D is a huge honour and fantastic news for customers.

Bring people together (if there's enough glasses)

"We've got an action packed schedule of 3D programmes on the channel over Christmas with everything from big movie blockbusters and all the major Barclays Premier League fixtures, to the history of pterosaurs with Sir David Attenborough's Flying Monsters," he added.

"We hope 3D will bring people together to enjoy a whole new television experience over this festive and special time of year."

Other highlights from the Sky 3D channel include The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 3D, Alice in Wonderland and Chelsea v Manchester United on December 19.