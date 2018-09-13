Spotify's latest update triples download limit for offline listening

With strong competition from Apple Music , Spotify has been tweaking its music streaming service to make it more appealing to its users. It’s already testing a new Lite version of its platform in Brazil, and has even introduced unlimited ad skips in Australia for users on it free tier.

However, the biggest recent change was seemingly done quietly, with the latest update to the platform tripling the number of songs a user can download and store for offline listening, while also increasing the number of devices this feature can be used on.

Read more: Spotify launches Archie motion comic series as it takes on a new medium

After years of limiting users to downloading a somewhat arbitrary 3,333 songs per device, Rolling Stone has reported that Spotify has raised that limit to 10,000 songs per device for offline listening.

The music streaming platform has also upped the number of devices per account which are allowed to download and store music, going from three to five, meaning Spotify Premium users could, in theory, now listen to a whopping 50,000 songs when not connected to the internet.

“At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a spokesperson for the Swedish company told Rolling Stone. “We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device – from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.”

While it’s not quite the smorgasbord of over 35 million songs that online access to Spotify will net you, for music junkies this is definitely a huge improvement.