Desire HD Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade dropped, HTC explains why

No ICS for Desire HD owners. HTC is "truly sorry"

HTC has explained its decision to drop the Desire HD handset from its Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update schedule.

In a post on the company blog, the manufacturer acknowledges its decision to strike-out the super-sized handset, initially listed for the upgrade, has caused upset for some users.

However, HTC has revealed that upgrading the handset to Android 4.0 would mean users would lose their stored data, and considered this solution to be unacceptable.

Re-partitioning

The post reads: "We've heard your feedback on our decision not to update the HTC Desire HD to Android 4.0. We completely understand that this is a controversial decision.

"For more background, due to how storage on the HTC Desire HD is partitioned – and the larger size of Android 4.0 – it would require re-partitioning device storage and overwriting user data in order to install this update.

"While technically advanced users might find this solution acceptable, the majority of customers would not."

Negatively impacted phone

HTC added that, even after installing the software update on the handset, it 'negatively impacted the user experience' and other features and functionality on the phone.

The blog continues: "While we are very aware of the disappointment from this decision, we believe the impact to user experience was too great. We recognize this is a change from our previous statement and for that we're truly sorry."

Via: Engadget