Microsoft adds PowerShell, Skype for Business to Office 365

Windows 10 might be the product Microsoft will focus most of its internal resources on for the next few weeks (it launches on July 29) but that doesn't mean that others are neglected.

The company has added a slew of new features to Office 365, its business suite of SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications.

The first of them, PowerShell for Office 365, brings a CLE (command line environment) to system administrators that are eager to automate repetitive administrative tasks or want to access capabilities not present in Office 365 Admin Center.

More importantly perhaps, there's a library that contain scripts that allows administrators to rapidly do mundane things remotely. Microsoft has even put up a PowerShell website complete with a Yammer-based community.

Skype for Business

Office 365 for enterprise will also get access to the technical preview of Skype for Business. This version offers Skype Meeting Broadcast capabilities to eligible Office 365 customers worldwide, allowing up to 10,000 people to be part of a meeting. Other notable features include PSTN in the US, allowing people to join even without internet access.

Cloud PBX with PSTN calling is also integrated in that iteration allowing users in the US (for now) to make and receive traditional calls in their Skype for Business client application. That functionality will come to customers worldwide towards the end of the year.

The announcement comes as Microsoft confirmed the integration of Cortana, one of the key features of Windows 10, with Office 365.

