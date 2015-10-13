Adobe and Dropbox make it easier than ever to create and share content

If you spend precious time working on presentations and image editing, why store those files in places where the files can be easily corrupted or lost?

That’s the thinking behind a new Adobe and Dropbox partnership that will see the two companies integrate their applications and features across devices and platforms.

If your company works heavily in any of Adobe’s many productivity applications, you can now store all of your desktop content on Dropbox without leaving your Adobe application, and then access the documents from a mobile device. From Dropbox’s website, you can edit and share PDFs from iOS and Android mobile devices.

Why this matters

Gone are the days when you needed to access a PDF on a desktop, save it to local storage and then send it via email to one collaborator who then had to make changes to the new version of the document before repeating the long process.

Today, you can access the device wherever you want to, on whatever platform you choose, and then share it with as many collaborators as you like (depending on your Dropbox for business account). Then, using Dropbox, your coworkers or friends can access and make edits to the same document in real-time with Adobe’s Document Cloud solution.

This has been part of Adobe’s recent plan to make document creation and sharing easier than ever. The company unveiled Document Cloud in March. The solution gave Adobe users access to a touch-enabled user interface, Photoshop imaging tools, and Adobe eSign technology within one app. Additionally, the Mobile Link profile tool let you store files, settings and signatures in the cloud so that you can access a cohesive Adobe experience from all platforms.

Availability

Adobe Document Cloud and Reader users can add a Dropbox account to their desktop app today. iOS integrations will occur before year’s end, and Android and web integrations will happen next year.