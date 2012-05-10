Samsung buys mSpot to power music and movie streaming on Galaxy range

Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets and Smart TVs will come loaded with a newly-acquired cloud streaming app that will help the company battle iTunes and iCloud.

The Korean giant announced it has acquired the Silicon Valley-based mSpot service, which brings music and movies through web browsers and dedicated apps.

mSpot music works just like Google Music and the Amazon Cloud Drive be allowing you to upload your collection to the cloud and stream it wherever you go. The company offers 5GB of storage to all users.

The mSpot movies platform is more of a traditional iTunes-like rental portal, but users can sign-up to the Movie Club for better deals.

Straight-up iTunes rival

The app is already available for iPhone, Android and Google TV alongside all of the most popular web browsers, and it will now be installed on all future Samsung Mobile and Smart TV products.

What happens now will be interesting. Will Samsung restrict access to other devices, and develops the service as a straight-up rival to iTunes, while boxing-out the Google Play Store for Android?

Neither company has commented on the price of the acquisition, but reports suggest that it's in the region of $8.8 million (£5.4m).

Via: Phys.org