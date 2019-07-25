Ryzen Threadripper 3000 leak hints at how quick AMD’s next-gen CPUs will be

A single leak regarding upcoming beefy Ryzen Threadripper processors not good enough for you? Well, perhaps two leaks will satisfy, then – we have potential details on 3rd-generation Threadripper chips from a leaked performance benchmark, plus an alleged sighting of 4th-generation Threadripper chips.

So let’s start with that 3rd-gen leak which concerns a CPU spotted in a UserBenchmark result by prolific Twitter leaker TUM_APISAK.

AMD 100-000000011-12SP3r2, 1 CPU, 16 cores, 32 threadsBase clock 3.6 GHz, turbo 4.05 GHz (avg)SystemAMD Sharkstooth (all builds)MotherboardAMD WhiteHavenOC-CPhttps://t.co/WwGSxyw1gv pic.twitter.com/623mfBA5XkJuly 24, 2019

Going by the spec, this is seemingly one of AMD’s Threadripper 3000 (7nm) processors (codenamed Castle Peak), and it appears with 16-cores (32-threads), featuring a base clock of 3.6GHz and boost to 4.05GHz.

If you compare that to the current Ryzen Threadripper 2950X flagship, this current model has the same core count with a slightly slower base clock of 3.5GHz, but boosts to 4.4GHz.

In terms of performance, the allegedly incoming Castle Peak chip eases past the 2950X to the tune of 11% in single-core and quad-core usage in UserBenchmark, and 18% faster in multi-core.

And as Wccftech, which spotted this, further notes, it outperforms the Ryzen 9 3900X by 35% in multi-core performance.

Of course, bear in mind that this leak concerns an alleged engineering sample, so even if the benchmark is real, it still doesn’t represent the finished product or the final clock speeds or performance levels. And, we can likely anticipate a considerably higher boost than 4.05GHz (certainly if the base clock is higher as shown).

We were previously expecting Threadripper 3000 products to turn up at some point in 2019, and they still might – although 2020 is looking more likely now, after the CPUs disappeared from AMD’s roadmap for this year (and given that the chip maker currently seems to be focused on mainstream Ryzen and Rome server processors).

Whenever it turns up, the hope is that this 3rd-gen line-up will include a 64-core flagship.

Genesis codename

Let’s move on to the second leak, which is a brief affair allegedly pertaining to Threadripper 4th-gen.

The source is the AIDA64 (a heavyweight diagnostic and benchmarking tool) database, where a pair of AMD family codenames were spotted: Genesis and Vermeer.

The latter refers to Zen 3, AMD’s next-gen architecture following its current Zen 2 offerings, but Genesis could refer to Threadripper 4000 chips, Wccftech theorizes. At this point, though, all we have is this codename, and speculation that perhaps work is underway on Threadripper 4th-gen. So perhaps we could still see Threadripper 3rd-gen this year, after all… but we wouldn’t count on it.