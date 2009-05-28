WIN! One of two Cool-er ebooks

Win one of two new Cool-er ebooks and book vouchers to spend at Coolerbooks.co.uk

There are a few gadgets that divide opinion in the TechRadar office and none more so in recent months than electronic readers, or 'ebooks' as we now refer to them.

This new category really does seem to engender strong reactions in readers – veering between vehement hatred through to cannot-live-without adoration. The latest ebook on the block, the Cool-er, launches this month courtesy of British start-up Interead and we're offering you the chance to win one of two Cool-ers (worth £189 each) along with £60 of free vouchers to spend on a few of the 750,000 ebooks over at the new online store at coolerbooks.co.uk

This competition is now closed. The winners are Paul Stokoe and Jai Parmar.

