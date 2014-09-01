Asus ZenWatch might be the cheapest, feature rich Android Wear smartwatch yet

IFA 2014 is still just days away but it seems the tech world has fallen fully into wearable fever.

The Central New Agency, a Taiwanese newspaper, has the scoop on Asus' first smartwatch called the ZenWatch and reports it will come to market for less than $199 (about £119, AU$212).

If the rumors are true this would make the ZenWatch extremely competitive with the Pebble Steel and LG G Watch and droves of other more expensive wearables.

Aside from the price, the Taiwanese paper also reported Asus' smartwatch will be available later this October. Even then the ZenWatch's release will be limited to the US and a few other markets.

Technological zen

As for new features, the ZenWatch will purportedly include a few more voice controls on top the ones that come preprogrammed into Android Wear. Supposedly the watch will also be able to functions in some capacity even without pairing with a smartphone.

Asus has been buttering up the ZenWatch announcement first releasing a few design sketches and more recently a new teaser video giving us a better look at the watch's slightly curved face.

We're just days away from the ZenWatch's reveal, which is rumored to take place ahead of the IFA 2014 festivities this Wednesday. Until then stay tuned to TechRadar as we bring you the latest news before and during the big German tech conference.