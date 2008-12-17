Pentax K-m now available in white

Serious cameras have always been black. This is the rule.

Well, at least it was the rule, until Pentax went and broke it this week, introducing a new limited edition Pentax K-m in white.

Pentax's funky-looking entry-level dSLR packs in 10.2-megapixels, with a bunch of user-friendly features such as auto picture mode that auto-selects portrait and landscape.

Hurry up, limited stock!

The camera body and two kit lenses, the Pentax DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 AL and DA L 50-200mm F4-5.6, in matching white will cost £449 for the body and 18-55mm lens or £549 for the body with both lenses, from February 2009.

If you want one of these, though, you had better move quickly, as Pentax only plans to bring 100 of these to the UK.