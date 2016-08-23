Optus serves up unmetered Netflix, Spotify and more to mobile customers

Those of us that live in countries cursed with frustratingly small mobile data limits know all too well the pain of not being able to freely stream Netflix and other services while away from a WiFi network – it's basically the biggest first world problem in the world today.

Optus feels our pain, which is why it has announced that as of today, customers on selected My Plan Plus 24-month contracts will now be able to stream their Netflix, Presto, Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio subscriptions without it counting towards their mobile data allowance.

Previously only available to prepaid customers, all of the plans include unmetered streams on music services (512kbps), while the $100 and $120 monthly plans now include unmetered Netflix and Presto in standard definition.

If you're on the $85 plan or below, you can add unmetered streaming video to your package for an extra $10 per month.

My Plan Plus contracts also include a new handset (with the option to trade up after 12 months for a one-off fee of $99), including the likes of the iPhone 6S or Samsung Galaxy Note 7, though the phone you choose will also incur an additional monthly fee. You can find out more about the offer on the Optus website.