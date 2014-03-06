Vodafone gives businesses $5 roaming and data sharing

Vodafone has introduced new plans for small to medium businesses that extends it $5 Roam Like Home offer, as well as allowing data sharing of up to 150GB.

12-month BYOD plans start from $135 per month for 3GB of data for up to three users, going up to $4,500 per month for up to 100 users.

For plans with devices included, businesses will be locked into a 24-month plan, but you'll also get a "Tech Fund" for the purchase of devices. Businesses have the option to choose between Plus or Pro 24-month plans, with Pro plans offering more data and a higher Tech Fund.

Plus plans begin at $150 for 3GB of data and $750 Tech Fund for up to 3 users, going up to $5,000 for 100GB of data and a $25,000 Tech Fund for up to 100 users.

Meanwhile, Pro plans begin at $195 for 3GB of data and $1,500 Tech Fund for up to 3 users, and go up to $6,500 for 150GB of data and a $50,000 Tech Fund for up to 100 users.

Of course, if your business is expanding, Vodafone allows businesses to add an extra users to each plan for $45 per month. You can also get extra data SIMs for tablets or mobile broadband devices for an extra $10 per month.

A shared business

Former Vodafone CEO Bill Morrow last year told TechRadar that the telco was working on data sharing for customers, so while the company has introduced data sharing for small to medium businesses, it is likely it will be introduced to other customers later on as well..

Besides data sharing, like it's Red plans, these business plans also include unlimited national standard calls and SMS, but also Vodafone's $5 a day Roam Like Home cap in up to 46 countries, which the telco had introduced mid last year.

Vodafone also has monthly data packs for businesses as well, starting from 2GB for $20 up to 100GB for $500.