Nokia to add Lumia 1520 and 2520 models to trial scheme

Nokia is set to add the Lumia 1520 and 2520 models to its business trial scheme. The scheme, open to IT decision makers in the UK, gives organisations the chance to test a variety of Nokia handsets for 30 days.

Businesses can apply to trial the phones on the Nokia website. Those that qualify will currently receive a Nokia Lumia 520, 625 and 925 to test. Along with the phones, testers receive a built-in video player on which a preloaded video provides an introduction to the scheme, a variety of peripherals and tools for converting SIM cards to microSIM size and vice-versa.

Progressing in B2B

Talking to Mobile Magazine, Nokia Director of Business Sales for UK and Europe Adrian Williams said, "We have made good progress in 2013 and we now plan to scale our activities across all channels."

Nokia's share of the B2B market reportedly grew from 5 per cent in 2012 Q3 to 12 per cent in 2013 Q3. Williams explained whilst this is in part due to BlackBerry's poor performance, a dynamic market and Nokia's use of the Microsoft operating system were also both factors in its recent success.

"BlackBerry's situation does not change the fact that in the current economic climate all businesses are regularly considering their mobile strategy based on the need for best cost operation," he said. "For Nokia, having products that natively support the vast majority of company IT infrastructures this presents an accelerated opportunity, not to mention a more cost effective and simple upgrade path for our customers."

Williams also reportedly discussed a shift in focus for Nokia away from large businesses and towards SME and smaller organisations: "The smaller businesses represent the largest opportunity in the UK market and this is where we will be placing much more focus, to build awareness and demand. We have some very focused initiatives to engage with these customers."