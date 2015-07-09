iOS 9 public beta is available to download right now

Apple has launched the iOS 9 public beta today, giving iPhone and iPad owners the chance to test out its unfinished operating system refresh.

That means you don't have to wait for the iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus release date, likely in September, in order to test drive the iOS 9 update. It's available to download right now.

Apple decision to open up its beta program to everyone with a newer iOS device likely stems from iOS 8 and all of the problems users encountered last year.

iOS 9 is compatible with all of the iDevices that currently run iOS 8, including the iPhone 4S, the iPad 2 and the iPod Touch 5th generation.

The iOS 9 update is free unlike the fee-based developer program, but Apple still requires users to enroll their devices in its public beta software program. Easy enough.

Before installing iOS 9, the company strongly suggests that you backup your iOS data with an archived copy from its iTunes program instead of solely relying on iCloud.

Step 2 entails downloading a profile, which can only be done from an iPhone or iPad, and then Step 3 is where the over the air update actually happens.