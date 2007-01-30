Small business missing out on potential of PC

The survey was commissioned to coincide with the launch of Microsoft Office 2007

Homes and small businesses are missing out on the full potential of the PC according to a new UK survey. The research was carried out by YouGov on behalf of Microsoft .

The findings were revealed at the London launch of Windows Vista and Office 2007 yesterday. The survey shows that many PCs are still used only for book-keeping; 85 per cent of respondents stated that this was one of their main activities.

The report noted the following findings: