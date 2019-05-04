OnePlus explains why its phones don't get given an IP rating

OnePlus phones are some of our favorite phones, but there are certain areas where they don't match the top-end handsets, including waterproofing – and now OnePlus has pushed out a video to explain why.

The clip shows what we think is a OnePlus 7 Pro getting dropped into a bucket of water, with an on-screen title declaring that "water resistant ratings for phones cost you money".

In other words, the cost of obtaining IP ratings for its phones isn't worth it, according to OnePlus – the firm would rather save money and pass on those savings to customers.

However, despite the new video showing a OnePlus phone getting dunked in a bucket, it also advises against trying the same trick at home – OnePlus handsets are labeled "water resistant" but won't necessarily survive a swim.

In a forum post following up on the video, OnePlus explains some more of the reasoning behind the lack of IP ratings on its past handsets, a trend that the OnePlus 7 now looks likely to follow.

"We know that an IP rating would be the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability, but the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience," says OnePlus.

"However, this is not a bucket challenge, and we certainly don’t want all of you to try to drop your OnePlus 7 Pro in a bucket. And just like other smartphone brands that do IP classify their devices, our warranty does not cover water damage."

We'll get a proper look at the next OnePlus phone at the OnePlus 7 launch event on May 14, although plenty of specs and features have already been confirmed.