Nvidia wants PC gamers to use their rigs to fight coronavirus

Nvidia has asked PC gamers to use their powerful gaming PCs to help with the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, by donating unused GPU clock cycles to help improve our knowledge of coronavirus.

By using the Folding@home software, PC gamers – or anyone with a computer who wants to help out – can donate spare clock cycles of their powerful graphics cards to a globally-linked network of PCs, essentially making a huge international super computer.

Why gaming PCs are ideal for the fight against coronavirus

Gaming PCs come with powerful graphics cards, and these are often ideal to help out with processing huge amounts of data in projects like this. Gamers who join the fight can use the software when their PC is not being used (it needs to be on, though), and they can pause the software when they play games so there’s no impact on performance.

Folding@home is a well-known distributed computing project, and it’s now putting its power towards “simulating potentially druggable protein targets from SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and the related SARS-CoV virus (for which more structural data is available).”

This could lead to better scientific understanding of coronavirus, and could help find a way to manage, or even cure, the virus. It’s a great way to help the fight if you’re feeling concerned about the spread of the disease and want to do something about it – you don’t need any medical expertise and you don’t need to leave the house, either.

