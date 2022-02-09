No Man’s Sky is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Audio player loading…

No Man’s Sky, the incredible procedurally generated universe sandbox, is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Announced as part of the latest Nintendo Direct, No Man’s Sky on Switch looks to be an entire port of the ambitious game. If that’s the case it will be an impressive job by developer Hello Games. Not only is the game’s universe vast, full of unique planets and wildlife, but the game supports hugely different playstyles.

(Image credit: Hello Games)

When No Man’s Sky originally launched it was an interesting sci-fi world to explore, but it felt a little thin when it came to activities. It was a survival game strapped onto a world engine. Fans were disappointed, Hello Games received a lot of hate from players. Though, in the years since there have been huge improvements, adding elements like base-building, mounts, full multiplayer, and more to the game.

If all of that can be found on your Switch it will be an extremely impressive achievement.

No Man’s Sky is due out on Switch this summer.

