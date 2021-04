New Apple TV 4K 2021 confirmed: here's what to expect

BREAKING – A new Apple TV model has been announced, during tonight's Apple Spring Loaded event.

The sixth-generation Apple TV hardware has finally been unveiled, with the Apple CEO Tim Cook-hosted event giving our first look at the streaming box, which comes with a revamped Siri remote as well as a new processor and HDR capability.

We'd heard many a rumour around new Apple TV hardware – a so-called Apple TV 6, or Apple TV 4K (2021) – in the past few months. It's been nearly four years since the launch of the Apple TV 4K (2017) and over a year after the launch of the Apple TV Plus streaming platform, too, which means it's certainly high time for a refresh.

But what exactly has been announced, what does it look like, and what will it cost? This new Apple TV guide will run you through what we know so far – though we are updating this page live during the event, so do refresh or check back to see what the latest information is every few minutes.

As ever with unannounced Apple products, outside the annual iPhone release, it’s hard to know when, if ever, a new product will hit stores.

The fifth-generation, 4K-capable Apple TV model was revealed on September 12, 2017, almost two years to the day that the 4th generation Apple TV was announced.

So when could a new Apple TV arrive? Our best bet right now is it'll launch soon after WWDC 2021, coinciding with the release of The Morning Show season two later this year. That said, nothing is certain at this point.

New Apple TV (2021) models

One interesting claim from tech analyst Jon Prosser was that two Apple TV 4K models were due to drop, with both 65GB and 128GB iterations – the latter being handy for those keen to download a lot of movies or games.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X - 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀Codename: Neptune T1125Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗May 7, 2020 See more

New Apple TV (2021) price

We have some basic pricing for the Apple TV 4K so far, with a $179 price tag

For the sake of context, the current-gen Apple TV costs £179 / $179 / AU$249 for the 32GB version, while the 64GB option costs £199 / $199 / AU$279.

Analyst Jon Prosser has speculated around a $149 RRP for a base model, though we wouldn't be surprised to see the cost go higher, especially with a more advanced A12X processor inside the hardware.

New Apple TV: debunked rumors

One of the most interesting rumors we read about the new Apple TV is that it could be a hybrid device that's both a smart display and a streaming device all rolled into one, similar to an Amazon Echo Show but with an Apple TV 4K built into it. There was also talk of a camera for video conferencing – seemingly taking a lesson from the Portal TV webcam for FaceTime, Messenger or Whatsapp video calls.

However, we've got a much simpler new iteration of the Apple TV 4K, meaning that you shouldn't expect this in the near future – though it may well have been something Apple considered at some point.

New Apple TV (2021): what we want to see

The Apple TV line has made some solid steps forward over the last two generation revisions, but there’s still room for improvement for a 6th-generation Apple TV. Here's our wishlist for everything we want this model to achieve.

A serious performance upgrade

Whenever we get a new Apple TV model, it might come packing a substantial performance upgrade.

Apple tipster @choco_bit has revealed on Twitter that new Apple TV models will come featuring the Apple A12Z Bionic chip (currently powering the 2020 iPad Pros) and an enhanced version of the Apple A14 Bionic chip (currently powering the 2020 iPad Air 4).

A more user-friendly remote

The remote that ships with the current Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K really broke the mold when it released in 2015. Unfortunately, mold-breaking doesn't always equate to being user-friendly.

The good news is that Apple could be revamping the Apple TV remote that will replace the divisive Siri Remote we've seen since the launch of the Apple TV HD in 2015, but Apple has stayed tight lipped about the rumors. We know that there's some remote in development (codenamed ‘B519’) that has physical buttons, but we don't have much more to go off of than some descriptions from insider sources.

An open approach to apps and third-party video

The walls of Apple’s closed garden have been slowly eroding over the years, but it’s still quite picky about what makes it to its TV-based app store. That’s particularly clear when you’re comparing the Apple TV with something like Android TV-based set-top boxes, where a wide range of applications (including some more controversial options like Kodi) are available.

It’d be great to see Apple take a similarly open approach to its TV viewing options in the future. Tastes across the globe vary, and a wider variety of programming and streaming options (as well as ways to play back your own media) would go down a treat if they were included in the Apple TV 2020

More gaming options

The last two generations of Apple TV have seen the company dip its toes deeper into the world of gaming – something that, outside of the iOS app store, it’s been reticent to do in a home space in the past.

But with the 5th-gen release and the partnership with Thatgamecompany for its game Sky, it started to seem like it was finally taking home gaming seriously – not least with the arrival of Apple Arcade, a game subscription service that allows players to access quality titles across their iOS devices.

An improved processor would do much to sell the Apple TV 4K to iOS-minded gamers, given the 5th-gen model wasn't really designed with that capability in mind.

Deeper voice control with Siri

Controlling your TV with voice commands is still a thrill, but Apple’s Siri lags behind the capabilities of Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The TV space would be a great area for it to invest in, given the relatively narrow contextual window it has to work within.

We’d love to see Siri integration really dive deep with the 6th-gen Apple TV 2020 – perhaps scheduling a calendar notification for your favorite show release date, for instance, or a way to control other Apple products like iMacs, Macbooks and iPads using our voice.

Better HomePod and HomePod Mini syncing

Apple’s smart speaker can frustrate thanks to Siri’s sometimes weak recognition capabilities, but one thing that is undeniable about the hardware is its sound quality. The HomePod Mini and now-discontinued HomePod were easily the two best-sounding smart speaker on the market – if among the most expensive of them, too. It’d be great to be enveloped by an epic Hollywood soundtrack through those speakers.

A beefed-up Apple TV Plus content library

While Apple finally released its TV streaming service, Apple TV Plus, in 2019, it still offers a pretty paltry offering of shows. A bigger catalogue of programming, and more exclusives to draw viewers to the service, would do much to make an Apple TV 4K device look more tempting – especially given how Apple services tend to run best on Apple products.