Staples selling Nexus 7 pre-orders

Pre-orders only have a few more days to wait for their Nexus 7 tablets

If you're interested in picking up Google's brand-new Nexus 7 tablet - scheduled to begin shipping anywhere from a few days to a week or so from now - you now have one more retailer to buy the device from.

Staples announced that it's joining the ranks of Google and Gamestop as the third major retailer for Google's tablet.

That said, you won't be able to just walk into your nearest Staples store and fiddle around with the seven-inch tablet.

The tablet's not scheduled to hit Staples brick-and-mortar stores until later in July, but those interested in picking one up can hit up Staples' website to place a pre-order for the device.

According to Staples, Nexus 7 tablets are expected to start shipping between July 12 and July 17, and Staples is guaranteeing free delivery to the device to one's home or nearby Staples store.

Gamestop will also throw in a free shipping deal for the $199 tablet (8GB), as well as the $249 tablet (16GB). But, ordering a Nexus 7 from Google itself will incur a shipping fee.

However, Google's current promotion - which is for a limited time, according to the official Nexus 7 ordering page - offers a $25 credit to Google's Play store for all Nexus 7 orders.

Nexus 7: by the numbers

The 1,280-by-800 Nexus 7 tablet will ship with Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, the latest-and-greatest iteration of Google's mobile operating system.

On the inside, the Nexus 7 runs a Tegra 3 processor alongside a full gigabyte of memory.

A gyroscope, GPS, and accelerometer join integrated support for 802.11 a/b/g/n connectivity on the Nexus 7 – the latter being especially useful for those looking to video chat using the tablet's built-in 1.2-megapixel front camera (so long as you don't mind spinning your tablet around and holding it up to your face).

The Nexus 7 weighs less than one pound – 12 ounces, to be exact – and is exactly 10.45 millimeters thick.

According to Google, the Nexus 7's 4,326mAh battery should hit around 9.5 hours of life for those playing 720P videos nonstop.

Via CNET