Apple just made the original iPad mini really affordable

After the announcement of the iPad Mini 3, Apple offers the original iPad Mini

The iPad mini is now actually kind of cheap

At today's event Apple announced the iPad Mini 3 while simultaneously dropping the original iPad mini's price to an all-time low of $249/£199/AU$299.

This is the cheapest ever entry point for the iPad. It's also welcome news that Apple isn't looking to drop the previous versions of the iPad mini.

The iPad mini 2 also gets a price drop to $299 (£239/AU$369), which addresses our chief complaint about the diminutive tablet with the high price tag, while the iPad mini 3 will launch with a price tag starting at $399/£319/AU$499.

