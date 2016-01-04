Lenovo re-launches MIIX 700 and Yoga 900 with added security

After successfully launching the consumer variants of the MIIX 700 tablet and the Yoga 900 convertible, Lenovo is back again relaunching the same systems with improved security functionality. These new laptops are getting the Business Edition branding.

The MIIX 700 Business Edition slate and the Yoga 900 Business Edition convertible are part of Lenovo's efforts to target the bring your own device (BYOD) movement. This allows Lenovo to allow style-conscious business users to use its sleek consumer devices. These laptops join Lenovo's CES 2016 announcements, which include the expanded ThinkPad X1 range and a whole range of refreshed notebooks in the ThinkPad X, T and L lines.

The convertible systems here also bring more form factor choices for business customers who want a tablet but still prefer the versatility of a keyboard. The MIIX 700 Business Edition comes with a detachable keyboard and is positioned as a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 competitor, while the Lenovo Yoga 900 Business Edition is a convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge.

MIIX 700 Business Edition

The Business Edition of the MIIX 700 retains the same great design as the original, complete with watchband-style hinges on the kickstand a folio keyboard cover. The slate comes with a 12-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1440 screen with 400nits brightness, up to 256GB SSD and up to 8GB of memory.

The new addition is a TPM chipset, which delivers enterprise-level security. There's also support for Intel's RealSense R200 3D camera.

Performance on the model is still limited to Intel's Skylake Core m7 processor. The system weighs 3.2 pounds and is only 0.77 inches thick. The tablet also supports Lenovo Active Pen for handwriting input.

Unfortunately, this model is only available through special order, and Lenovo didn't provide pricing information. The unit will begin shipping in February.

Yoga 900 Business Edition

Similar to the consumer release, the Yoga 900 retains its 360-degree watchband hinge, which allows you to place the laptop into four distinct modes: laptop, tent, stand and tablet.

The 13.3-inch QHD+ 3200 x 1800 display is tuned for brighter and more vibrant images, and brightness can go up to 300 nits. The convertible weighs just 2.9 pounds, and users can configure the system with up to 512GB storage, 16GB memory and Intel Skylake Core i7 processor.

New to the Business Edition is support for TPM modules. Like the MIIX 700 Business Edition, you'll have to special order this unit when it becomes available next month.

