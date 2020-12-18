Microsoft Edge has one last surprise in store before the year is out

Microsoft has released its final update of the year for its Edge browser for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The update adds a host of new features, including a couple of privacy tweaks that might be of interest to users of anonymous browsers.

Build 89.0.731.0 of Microsoft’s Edge browser includes the option for users to disable downloading updates when using a metered connection and also a new indicator that shows when a tab has been muted due to the underlying system audio having also been muted. The latter feature, in particular, could help privacy advocates ensure that nobody hears any web audio that they would rather keep to themselves.

Changed behaviors

In terms of other new features included within the build, Microsoft has added a setting to disable the F12 entry point to the Dev Tools, added support for forcing popup windows into new tabs in Kiosk mode, and enabled support for management policies from Chromium to Enable Basic Auth Over HTTP, and that Target Blank Implies No Opener.

The new Edge build is also accompanied by a sizeable list of changed behaviors. Microsoft has added a delay to its Shy UI between when the mouse leaves it and when it disappears and fixed an issue that prevented items from being added to Collections when individuals were using the immersive reader feature.

Other issues that have been fixed include one where translation options are not provided, where the password autofill inputs the wrong credentials, and an issue where the profile picture in Settings is sometimes broken.

The new build should keep developers busy over the holiday period and while Microsoft has confirmed that it will not be releasing any more full-blown updates to the developer channel this year, it has said that minor fixes may be pushed if required.

