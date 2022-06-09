Marvel’s Midnight Suns will mix superheroes with XCOM this October

Audio player loading…

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, an upcoming tactical RPG from Civilization and XCOM developer Firaxis, finally has a release date and a new cinematic trailer.

In Midnight Suns, you’ll take control of a roster of customizable – and highly recognizable – superheroes from across Marvel comics, including Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, and Nico Minoru. After choosing your character, you’ll fight off an equally famous roster of supervillains to do what all good superheroes do – protect the innocent.

Announced in a new trailer that aired during Sumer Games Fest 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on October 7. It’ll be making its way to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out the new cinematic trailer below and see which classic Marvel and X-Men characters you can spot.

The game itself will play similarly to XCOM, giving you a team of powerful individual characters to move around a third-person map and defeat squads of hostels in tactical, turn-based combat. It’ll also include light RPG mechanics, as you level up your squad, equip them with different ability-granting cards and use combine their abilities to dispatch your foes.

You’ll be squaring off against various villains throughout the game – with Spider-Man staple Venom popping up the trailer – to make your way to arch-nemesis Lilith, the mother of demons.

We can expect to hear more details and take a better look at the game in action closer to its release date.