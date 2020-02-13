Looking for an open-source VPN? We've got the answer

After undergoing a successful independent security audit earlier this year, IVPN has announced that it will open source all of its VPN clients.

The VPN provider's Android, macOS, iOS and Windows apps are now open source under the GPLv3 license.

However, this is just the first step in IVPN's multi-year plan to open source many other parts of its service. The company's next step is to release key parts of its infrastructure to the public with end goal of enabling anyone to set up and verify its VPN server configuration.

Increased transparency

Open sourcing all of its VPN apps is part of IVPN's goal to improve transparency while also building trust with current and future customers. In addition to undergoing a security audit, the company also released its own set of ethical guidelines and became a tracking free VPN provider last year.

IVPN also believes that open sourcing its software will help developers improve on their information security and privacy enhancing projects.

If you're interested in taking a closer look at the company's software, you can visit IVPN's GitHub page to review its active repositories.