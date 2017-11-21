Leica goes back to the future with the CL

Meet the new Leica CL, the famous camera brand's latest APS-C mirrorless camera.

The CL is identical in many technical respects to the much more minimalist-looking TL2 , but the new camera sports more traditional Leica-style design and handling characteristics.

To that end, the new Leica CL features the same Leica L-mount and 24.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor, offering a pretty broad sensitivity range that runs from ISO100 to a ceiling of ISO50,000.

Unlike the TL2, which omitted a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), the new CL gets a 2.36-million dot EVF with a 0.74x magnification, and features what Leica is calling EyeRes technology. With a latency time below the threshold of perception, it promises an impressive viewing experience.

The rear display is a bit smaller than the gigantic 3.7-inch touchscreen on the TL2: it's a more standard 3.0-inch display with a 1,040,000-dot resolution, along with touch and gesture control.

It sits flush with the body, and the reduced size means there's space for more body-mounted controls than on the TL2, including a four-way control dial, as well as an additional display on the top plate that provides a quick reference for key shooting settings. The CL also features two dials for setting the aperture, shutter speed, ISO value, and exposure compensation.

The CL features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing images and video to be transferred to your smart device or computer easily via the Leica CL app (available for both iOS and Android), while the remote function of the app enables mobile devices to be used as an off-camera viewfinder, or for altering exposure parameters.

The black version of the Leica CL will be available from the end of November, and will be available body-only for £2,250 / $2,795 / AU$3,700, or as part of a lens kit with either the new prime 18mm f/2.8 pancake lens (£3,150 / $3,795 / AU$5,200) or 18-56mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom (£3,275 / $3,995 / AU$5,450).

As this is Leica expect a range of accessories to complement the new CL, including cases and straps.