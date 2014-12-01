Latest Firefox update brings the goods, including shift to Yahoo search

Can you believe we've had 34 versions of Firefox?

Mozilla said last month that Firefox's highly publicized shift from Google to Yahoo search would occur in December, and we didn't have to wait long once the month began.

Less than 24 hours into the final month of 2014 Mozilla unleashed the newest version of its browser, Firefox 34, which includes Yahoo as its default search engine and some other changes.

Firefox 34 is available for Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android.

Hello, Firefox

In the desktop browser Mozilla has added "Firefox Hello," the native calling feature first seen in a Firefox 33 beta, plus a new search bar that offers suggestions in real time.

The new Firefox search bar also lets you click on a customizable set of square buttons to search directly on specific sites.

Android also got a notable feature with full Chromecast tab mirroring. All versions of the browser were treated to "various security fixes" as well.

Some of the changes, like Yahoo becoming the default search, apply only to the US, while other countries will see other new defaults.