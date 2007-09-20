Firefox 3 alpha 8 officially released

The eighth alpha version of Firefox 3 is available for download now

Firefox 3 alpha 8 has been officially released and can now be downloaded.

New features include a bookmark interface which supports bookmark tagging. The old password manager function has been replaced with a new interface that sits at the top of the page, similar to a pop-up blocking dialogue box.

Next month Mozilla plans to resolve any outstanding bugs and finish off the web browser's interface as part of milestone 9, Ars Technica reported.

Firefox 3 is due for release before the end of the year.