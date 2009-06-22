Twitter attacked by malware and worms

Twitter kept security experts busy this weekend, with a spat of malware attacks and malicious worms.

The malware has infiltrated the Trending Topics section of the website, with security experts warning that Twitterbest and Zasaden are rogue links.

Click on these and you will be taken to a site that asks you to download a fake Flash Player update. Once you have done this it will explain that you have a virus and need to install premium anti-virus software.

Email worm

This is not the only security glitch. The other comes in the form of fake Twitter invitations in your inbox.

Click on these and you may be subject to a worm attack, which nicks all your contacts and sends out rogue emails to these people.

So, if you have any emails from Twitter with an 'invitation card' attachment, then don't click on them.

These certainly aren't the only security problems that Twitter has encountered, but the frequency of security problems the site is facing points to just how popular Twitter is getting.