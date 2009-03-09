Telegraph website is hacked, says blog

The Telegraph has reportedly become the latest high-profile website to be hacked into – potentially compromising thousands of subscribers' passwords and personal details.

Following Spotify's breach last week, hackersblog has posted up proof that hackers have used the SQL injection technique to gain entry to the Telegraph's database.

On the Trend Micro blog Rik Ferguson points out that the majority of people use the same password over multiple accounts, and with users' names and passwords accessible to hackers there could be a wider risk.

Concerned

"In the meantime, it you are a Telegraph subscriber and are concerned about the safety of any other online accounts you may have I would encourage you to change your passwords on those other accounts, and of course on the Telegraph web site," blogs Ferguson.

With people doing more and more on the internet, digital security is becoming of paramount importance.

Repetition of passwords, and the growing market for online information is making it increasingly common for major sites to be attacked in this way.

