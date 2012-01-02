Rupert Murdoch joins Twitter

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch has joined Twitter.

The News International Chairman and CEO signed up for the micro-blogging service on New Year's Eve and has since posted 17 tweets.

Among the 80-year-old Murdoch's first tweets were to criticise the Steve Jobs' biography as "unfair" and to herald New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The @rupertmurdoch address has been verified by Twitter with founder Jack Dorsey posting: "With his own voice, in his own way, @RupertMurdoch is now on Twitter."

He's racked up 53,000 followers in the last three days.

Controversy

However, given the ill-feeling following the 2011 phone hacking scandal that saw the News of the World shut down, Murdoch's welcome from the Twitterati may not be a warm one.

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott tweeted: "Welcome to Twitter … @rupertmurdoch. I've left you a Happy New Year message on my voicemail!"

Via: Guardian