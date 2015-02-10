Google will give you 2GB of Drive storage in exchange for one simple favour

Dangerously close to maxing out your Drive space? Fret not - Google is offering up an extra 2GB of storage, and all it wants in exchange is two minutes of your time to complete a security checkup.

Really, you'll walk away the better-off party, as you'll have more Drive space AND better security on your Google account. The storage upgrade will roll out to accounts on February 28, but only if you complete their Security Checkup by February 17 - so get it done soon.

You can read more over on Google's blog here.