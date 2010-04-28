First official build of Mozilla Fennec for Android out

Mozilla has released the first official 'pre-Alpha' build of its Fennec mobile browser for Android devices this week.

Mozilla's pre-Alpha build of Fennec that should work on the Droid and the Nexus One. The company has stressed that the browser is currently only available for testing purposes

The company's Vladimir Vukićević announced the release via his blog noting: "There also aren't yet any automated nightly developer builds or automated updates to this build; it's even more of a pre-nightly build (even earlier than pre-alpha).

"But, it's usable enough that we wanted to get some feedback on it as we continue to develop."

Test out Fennec and Weave

If you want to try it out on your Android device, then head to bit.ly/fennec-android on your phone (making sure you allow your phone to install non-Market apps in the settings beforehand).

Vukićević notes that this version of Fennec has only been tested to date on the Motorola Droid and the Nexus One and that users need to understand that, "it's a debug build, and we haven't really done a lot of optimization yet…this could cause some problems with large pages, especially on low memory devices like the Droid."

He also notes that there's an experimental version of Weave, which you can see more on over at Mozillalabs.com/weave

Via TechCrunch