eBay complains to Ofcom about mobile internet

eBay tells Ofcom it is getting stiffed by poor 3G coverage

eBay has issued a complaint to Ofcom about the UK's mobile broadband infrastructure, claiming that British companies are missing-out on big money.

The online auction site commissioned research, which it claims proves that 16 per-cent of the UK is still an "m-commerce not-spot".

In those rural areas, mobile spending is at least 20 per cent lower than the national average and eBay reckons its costing UK company's around £1.3 billion a year.

A 4G fix?

To that end eBay has taken its data to communications' governing body Ofcom in a bid to ensure that the forthcoming 4G roll-out serves the rural areas that are currently missing out.

"Mobile shopping represents a massive opportunity not just for retailers, but for the economy as a whole," said eBay UK retail director Angus McCarey.

"But our research shows that consumers and retailers are missing out as the cost and reliability of mobile broadband prevents shoppers from spending."

Ofcom is currently entertaining bids for the roll-out of a 4G LTE mobile broadband infrastructure, but is currently only demanding that 95 per cent of the UK be covered.

Rural broadband campaigners want to see that figure raised to 98 per cent and by the look of things, so does eBay.