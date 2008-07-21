David v Goliath cybersquatting verdict due

Who do you want to win? tell us in the comments

A major test case on internet names is due to be resolved – with the couple who bought narnia.mobi taking on the company that owns the rights to CS Lewis' world-famous books.

CS Lewis (Pte) Ltd contests that Richard and Gillian Saville-Smith are essentially cybersquatting by owning the domain – which they say they bought for their 11-year-old son Comrie.

"We were saving it as a surprise for our little boy's birthday – to coincide with the release of the new Narnia film – so that he could have one of the coolest email addresses in the world!" poet Mrs Saville-Smith told the BBC.

The domain was bought back in 2006, when the new .mobi domains came in and the case is being investigated by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

CS Lewis (Pte) Ltd has insisted that Mr and Mrs Saville-Smith have been using the domain in 'bad faith' to make money, a claim which the couple, from Edinburgh, deny.

TechRadar can only assume that the domain www.comriesaville-smith.com has already been taken…