Google to supercharge the web using Samsung's flash memory

Samsung has reportedly agreed a deal to supply Google data centres with revolutionary new flash memory technology that has the potential to deliver a big boost to its services across the globe.

The deal, first reported by Korea Times, means Google data centres will soon run on the high-performance 3D NAND flash memory chips, which reportedly are also being readied for the Apple MacBook.

"Samsung is in discussions with Google to end some minor differences such as guaranteed shipments and pricing," said an executive from a Samsung Electronics partner company, also describing the deal as "sizeable".

Based on Samsung's 3D V-NAND, the SSDs allow 32-layers to be stacked on top of one another to enable more memory to be crammed into the same space as the company current planar 2D NAND standard.

Amazon on board

Samsung's new technology is proving popular with Amazon, Apple and possibly even Facebook looking to get in on the fun in the near future. It is also targeting the consumer market and to that end, the company has two new tiny SSDs ready to be crammed into the new generation of svelte ultrabooks.

The Korean behemoth isn't alone in the 3D V-NAND sector and has in fact already been outdone by Toshiba's and SanDisk's effort that stacks a whopping 48-layers plus Intel and Micron also have their own offering.