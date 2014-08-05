HP launches a Helion cloud solution for light workloads

HP has unveiled a managed infrastructure-as-a-service tool designed to provide cost-efficient delivery for light workloads.

The tool, HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud Lean, is catered to large and mid-sized businesses that are focused on application development and test environments, and workplace collaboration solutions. HP is banking on users witnessing lower latency, greater compliance, higher availability, and more advanced security as a result of using this tool.

The package starts at $168 per month (about £99, AU$180) for a small virtual server configuration. HP is hoping its clients will benefit from the tool by taking advantage of regionalized cloud storage, the company said in a statement.

HP’s big bet

In May, HP said it would invest more than $1 billion in a new set of cloud-based products and platforms for organizations. As part of that investment, HP launched its Helion cloud portfolio - a suite of cloud products and services for building and maintaining hybrid IT environments.

With HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud Lean organizations will be able to benefit from hybrid clouds without an overwhelming investment.

HP’s -as-a-service solutions are where the company is focusing its efforts. After struggling the past few years, HP intiated several massive rounds of layoffs that trimmed the company by 50,000 jobs. The company is the world’s second-largest PC manufacturer behind Lenovo, however, software-as-a-service and licensing revenue continues to increase and represents a bright spot on HP’s balance sheet.