Huawei's next smartwatch might be closer to a fitness tracker in design and features

After the Huawei Watch GT 2e (pictured above) fitness watch was launched earlier in the year, it seems the company is gearing up to put out another fitness-centric smartwatch, because the Huawei Watch Fit has just leaked and it seems to fit that bill.

The smartwatch was the subject of a big leak from Twitter leaker @Sudhanshu1414. They subsequently deleted all the information, so take it all with a pinch of salt, but before they could delete it many saw the information and pictures and saved it all.

Apparently Huawei is gearing up to launch a 'Watch Fit' wearable device. According to the leak it will have a strong emphasis on fitness features and cost €119 (roughly $140, £110, AU$200), though we don't know where it will come out.

The device was called a 'smartwatch' but its price, name and features make it sound a lot like a fitness tracker to us.

The leak didn't mention when the device will be released, but it could be shown off alongside the Huawei Mate 40 or maybe at tech event IFA 2020, likely in October or September respectively. Now let's jump into the watch's rumored specs.

Huawei Watch Fit design and features

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Watch Fit apparently has a rectangular body, but other than that appears like your average Fitbit Versa or Apple Watch-looking wearable - a small non-circular body on a strap.

According to the leak, the screen has a resolution of 456 x 280 and is 1.64 inches across. It's also said to be AMOLED, so it should look good.

There seem to be a range of fitness tracking features on the watch including a heart rate monitor, GPS, barometer and accelerometer, and the device is also apparently water resistant up to 50 meters in depth for up to 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for a fitness-centric device, the actual sports modes are the thing that the leak didn't go into much detail on. Apparently there will be many of them, including the basics like running, walking and cycling, but we don't know much more than that.

Huawei watches typically also have a 'stress test' which can monitor your stress levels, and this is said to be back.

Finally, apparently the device will have a 10-day battery life, and Huawei's wearables typically do last a long time, so this sounds believable.

As we said we don't know when we can actually expect the Huawei Watch Fit to launch (or if it's actually a real product), but if and when it launches we'll make sure to bring you everything you need to know.

