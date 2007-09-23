Microsoft: Video Marketplace coming 'soon'

Video Marketplace is already available in the US and will be heading to UK consoles soon

Microsoft has confirmed to our sister title ComputersandVideoGames.com (CVG) that its Xbox Live Video Marketplace service will launch in the UK and the rest of Europe before Christmas.

According to CVG, Microsoft's Xbox Live Video Marketplace will reach Europe "soon". Microsoft's Xbox Live product manager, Robin Burrows, also confirmed that the firm is currently in talks with many major publishers with regards to content for the high definition rental-on-demand service. Standard definition content will of course be available for download too.

Burrows said more announcements were imminent. We'll keep you posted.