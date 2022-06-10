Halo Infinite update: trailers, maps, modes, battle pass, and patch notes

Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite updates have been coming thick and fast since the launch of Halo Infinite Season 2, and we're eager to see what kind of changes 343 will roll out for its sci-fi shooter.

Halo Infinite Season 1 debuted as a beta build on November 15 last year, and since then we have seen Microsoft release Halo Infinite update after Halo Infinite update. Although the first season ran for longer than expected, 343 Industries delayed the Halo Infinite Season 2 release date until it had fixed bugs in the base game, the game’s second season finally launched on May 3.

Halo Infinite Season 2 brought new maps, modes, and tons of new content to the Halo Infinite battle pass.

Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone set the standard for battle passes, but 343 stumbled with the Halo Infinite battle pass in Season 1, asking players to gain far too much experience to unlock new gear and also flooding the game with limited-time content that demanded players invest a lot of time in multiplayer to unlock the skins or miss out on them forever.

343 listened, however, and made adjustments throughout Halo Infinite Season 1 and now in Halo Infinite Season 2 a lot has been fixed.

So, if you’re planning on diving into Halo Infinite Season 2, here’s everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo Infinite Season 2 went live on May 3, 2022, and it’s available on Xbox One , Xbox Series X /S, and PC.

The official name and theme for the season is 'Lone Wolves'. Season 1 wrapped up on May 2 after a lengthy six-month run, and Season 2’s sticking around for a similar time. We initially thought Season 2 would be shorter but according to 343 Industries, it’ll last until November 8, 2022.

Season 1 was 343's first attempt at rolling out a live service experience, trying to compete with other mainline FPS games. Unfortunately, it fell short and 343 Industries addressed Halo Infinite Season 1's shortcomings in its March update (opens in new tab), where they also reassessed Battle Pass progression (opens in new tab). Previously, XP wasn’t awarded based on performance in games and challenges were poorly worded, leaving players in the dark about how to actually earn XP.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The first teaser for Halo Infinite Season 2 dropped in April. Only lasting for 26 seconds, we didn’t get much from this, though what we briefly saw was illuminating. New maps, new characters, and a new armor core were all spotted here.

A second launch trailer for Halo Infinite Season 2 then appeared on, well, launch day. Lasting closer to two minutes, this gave us a much better look at new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and a new Battle Pass.

We didn’t get an official Battle Pass trailer for Season 2, but if you’re looking to see more, 343 Industries has you covered. Releasing a community livestream video, which showcased the full Season 2 Battle Pass and the Battle Pass Switcher menu. You can watch the video below (skip to 8.10):

You can read about the new Halo Infinite modes in detail in a section below but if you want to see them in action this is the trailer showing off Last Spartan Standing, King of the Hill, and Land Grab:

There are two new maps in Halo Infinite Season 2, Catalyst and Breaker, and you can read about them in an upcoming section. However, as a bit of a teaser, you should watch the new maps trailer:

Finally we have a trailer for the current Fracture event, Entrenched. We have details below on exactly how it functions but for the moment whet your whistle by watching the launch trailer:

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Catalyst is the new Arena map, which provides a Forerunner facility that’s being reclaimed by nature. You’ve got relatively small team bases that 343’s kept separated from the map’s center, alongside a rather compact design.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Halo Infinite update also added Breaker, a new Big Team Battle map. Set around a Banished shipbreaking facility in a sandy location. Unsurprisingly given the map type, it’s huge, and there’s no end of terrain to climb around. Just be careful of the giant laser in the central chasm, there’s no surviving that thing.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite Season 2 also adds a stack of new modes, there are three new additions in total. First up is Last Spartan Standing, a 12-player free-for-all experience that features a confined loadout and only five respawns. Once you’ve run out of respawns, you’re out of the match. That’s only available in Breaker during the Interference and Alpha Pack events but beyond that, it’ll have a standalone playlist.

King of the Hill is our second option, available in Ranked Arena, Quick Play, Bot Bootcamp, a dedicated King of the Hill playlist, and Custom Games. If you’re playing ranked, it’ll follow a strict sequence for where it appears on each map but otherwise, non-ranked matches randomize Hill locations.

The final new mode after the Halo Infinite update is Land Grab, which ties in with Entrenched, Season 2’s Fracture Event. This one sees three neutral zones spawning into a map, and you’ll need to capture as many as possible to score points. If one team takes all three zones, a new set spawns in another location.

Beyond this, 343 Industries has confirmed there are plenty of other Halo Infinite experimental modes and rotating playlists (opens in new tab) coming too, including two Slayer variants. Ninja Slayer gives you an infinite-ammo Energy Sword and Grappleshot loadout, while Rocket Repulsors takes a similar approach but with Rocket Launchers and repulsors. Finally, Vampireball is Oddball but the skull provides a one-hit kill, also giving you a 50% shield boost.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

So far, 343 Industries has outlined two narrative Lone Wolves events for Halo Infinite Season 2, and there’s a 10-item Event Pass with new rewards.

Unfortunately, the first event, Interference, has already gone, which was available between May 3 -16. Fear not if you missed it, there’s still Alpha Pack, which takes place from July 19 until August 1. In these events, players can complete Event Challenges, which 343’s confirmed range between completing matches and performing certain actions.

Both Halo Infinite events use a single map and mode combination, which is Last Spartan Standing on the Big Team Battle map, Breaker. Just be aware that LSS and Breaker are both inaccessible in general matchmaking or custom playlists during these events. You also can’t complete challenges in non-event playlists or Custom Games.

Finally, Halo Infinite Season 2 brings in a new Fracture event, Entrenched, but don’t expect any new narrative cinematics here. Playing in the new Land Grab mode, there are up to 30 free customization items available. Like the others, expect to find Event Challenges, and there’s an ‘EAGLESTRIKE’ armor core up for grabs.

Entrenched takes place six times during Season 2, and the first event already took place between May 24-30. Right now, we only know three upcoming event windows, and you don’t have long to wait for the next. These are:

June 14, 2022, to June 20, 2022

July 5, 2022, to July 11, 2022

August 16, 2022, to August 22, 2022

Halo Infinite season 2 update has arrived, bringing some lengthy patch notes that explain everything you need to know. Between two new maps, new weapons, Last Spartan Standing, and more, there’s plenty on offer here.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It wouldn’t be a live service game without a new Battle Pass, and that’s exactly what Halo Infinite Season 2 brings.

Introducing a new 100-tier battle pass, there are up to 180 rewards available. This time around, there’s a Rakshasa Armor Core up for grabs, alongside armor for the Mark VII Armor Core. You’ll need a premium pass for Halo Infinite Season 2 to get all these rewards though, and that also awards up to 1,000 CR, usable in the item shop or towards the next pass.

Regular Halo Infinite players will find a new set of Ultimate Rewards, which unlock Visors and Coatings upon completing all weekly challenges. Furthermore, this new Battle Pass introduces a new story cinematic, which is viewable upon first accessing Season 2’s menu.

Uniquely, Halo Infinite also features a swappable Battle Pass system. If you’ve not yet completed Halo Infinite Season 1’s Premium Battle Pass, Heroes of Reach, you can re-equip it - which disables Lone Wolves progression until you swap back - and work towards any previously locked tiers throughout Halo Infinite Season 2. If you didn’t buy Heroes of Reach, that’s still available from the shop menu, meaning you won’t miss any season-exclusive items.