Google Pixelbook Go release date, price and features

Google Pixelbook Go is the successor to the Pixelbook.

Google has announced the Pixelbook Go, successor to the Pixelbook, at its Pixel 4 launch event in New York City on October 15.

The laptop is designed to be presented at a more affordable price, to be more accessible to more customers. All the while, the Chromebook can last for up to 12 hours on a charge.

Pixelbook Go is 13mm thin and just 2 pounds light with a magnesium alloy body, complete with quite "Hush" keys. The chassis is also surrounded in a grippable, soft-touch plastic coating for easier and more secure handling.

Google is offering the Pixelbook Go with an Intel Core m3 processor (CPU) to start, but it will be available with up an Intel Core i7 CPU at the top end.

The laptop starts at $649 (about £520, AU$930) in the US, and will be available in "Just Black" and "Not Pink" colors, with pre-orders available right now – but the release date is still forthcoming.

It's currently unknown when exactly the Pixelbook Go will release, but we have an idea. Google hasn't yet announced a landing date, but pre-orders are open for the laptop in the US and Canada.

However, pre-orders in the UK will not start until January 2020. This is unfortunate for you folks across the pond, but this does give a hint toward a North American release date.

If pre-orders are available now in the US, while those in the UK don't start until early 2020, it's safe to expect a US release date sometime in late 2019. By that logic, we should expect a UK release date to follow sometime in late January or early February.

Google Pixelbook Go price

In the US, the Pixelbook Go will launch starting at $649. That price will get you an Intel Core m3 CPU with 8GB of memory (RAM) and 64GB of flash storage behind a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display.

This is considerably less expensive than the current Pixelbook laptop, which starts at at a $999 list price. That's certainly more approachable to a wider amount of people, putting it in line with the likes of the new Surface Pro 7 tablet from Microsoft.

For $849, the laptop upgrades to an Intel Core i5 processor and doubles the available storage to 128GB. If you want double the RAM (16GB) and double the storage (128GB), that will cost you $999.

Finally, a model with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) "Molecular" touch display will cost a cool $1,399 in the US.

Google Pixelbook Go features

To start, we know that the Pixelbook Go is designed to be thin and light, measuring 13mm thin and weighing just 2 pounds. The laptop comes in just two colors, Google's cheekily-named "Just Black" and "Not Pink."

This is a 13.3-inch laptop including a touchscreen starting at Full HD resolution that can go as sharp as 4K. Surrounding that screen is a magnesium alloy chassis painted in a matte plastic texture that's claimed to be more grippable than most laptops.

As for the keyboard, the keys are individually backlit and feature Google's new "Hush" design, which improves on the company's original Pixelbook keyboard design and brings it to a lower priced product.

The Pixelbook Go features a 1080p webcam that films in 60 frames per second as well as an ambient light sensor.

As for ports, the laptop includes two USB-C that both support charging and display output, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google has included only 802.11ac Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi 5, in this laptop, as well as Bluetooth 4.2. This is unfortunate for a late 2019/early 2020 product, as both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 are practically here right now.

As for performance, Google is promising up to 12 hours of use time on a single charge, with a battery inside that can draw up to two hours of use from just 20 minutes of charging.

It should be noted that these are fan-less processors inside the Pixelbook Go, which will color performance to be a bit less robust than laptops with full-fate Intel Core chips inside. That said, Google has included its Titan C security chip inside, which is said the securely handle your personal information.