Steam's new user-tagging feature wants Skrillex fans to play Farm Simulator

Valve, you were asking for it

Valve's just made searching through its mammoth catalogue a bit easier, letting gamers add their own tags to its store titles.

It's pretty self-explanatory. Go to any game on Steam and bang in the label you want, then anyone searching for that word, however specific it might be, will find it.

Yes, it's a system just begging to be abused. Some of our favourite tags include:

Ski Region Simulator - "High impact sexual violence"

Farming Simulator 2011 - "Dubstep", "Skrillex"

Barbie Dreamhouse Party "Post-apocalyptic", "Horror"

Resident Evil 5 - "Boulder punching sim"

Airport Simulator 2014 - "Procedural death labyrinth"

Critter Crunch - "Vomiting on your children"

Half-Life 2: Episode 2 - "Almost Half-Life 3"

Dark Souls - "Git gud or die tryin'"

Dark Fall: Lost Souls - "Not Dark Souls"

As for tagging Farming Simulator 2013 with "Need for Speed", well that's just cruel.