Steam's new user-tagging feature wants Skrillex fans to play Farm Simulator

Valve's just made searching through its mammoth catalogue a bit easier, letting gamers add their own tags to its store titles.
It's pretty self-explanatory. Go to any game on Steam and bang in the label you want, then anyone searching for that word, however specific it might be, will find it.
Yes, it's a system just begging to be abused. Some of our favourite tags include:
- Ski Region Simulator - "High impact sexual violence"
- Farming Simulator 2011 - "Dubstep", "Skrillex"
- Barbie Dreamhouse Party "Post-apocalyptic", "Horror"
- Resident Evil 5 - "Boulder punching sim"
- Airport Simulator 2014 - "Procedural death labyrinth"
- Critter Crunch - "Vomiting on your children"
- Half-Life 2: Episode 2 - "Almost Half-Life 3"
- Dark Souls - "Git gud or die tryin'"
- Dark Fall: Lost Souls - "Not Dark Souls"
As for tagging Farming Simulator 2013 with "Need for Speed", well that's just cruel.
